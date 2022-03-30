Bruce Willis “stepping away” from his career following aphasia diagnosis

Jim Spellman/WireImage

On her Instagram, Rumer Willis revealed that her father, Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from the limelight, following the diagnosis of a condition that can rob someone of their ability to communicate.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” began the message, which was posted with a picture of the 67-year-old Die Hard series star in a bath robe, smirking with a towel on his head.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” Rumer explained.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the message continued.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” Rumer said.

Rumer’s post was signed off with “love” from herself, as well as her mom and Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, her sisters Scout and Tallulah, and Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce’s young daughters with his model wife Emma Heming Willis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative). The severity of aphasia depends on a number of conditions, including the cause and the extent of the brain damage.”

