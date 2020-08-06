Bryan Cranston said he’d play Walter White again in ‘Better Call Saul’ “in a second”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of Breaking Bad have been champing at the bit to see Walter White appear in his show’s Emmy-winning prequel spin-off, Better Call Saul, since its first episode.

One of those fans is apparently Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston. The Emmy winner makes it plain in a new interview with Collider that he’d “do it in a second.”

“I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,” Cranston says. “I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

The actor also expressed that he’s still very interested in getting behind the camera for Better Call Saul.

“I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available,” Cranston declared. “But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show.”

Bryan Cranston will be seen next on August 14 in the Disney+ movie The One and Only Ivan.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.