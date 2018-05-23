Brynn Cartelli becomes the youngest winner of “The Voice”; coach Kelly Clarkson wins in her first season

Tyler Golden/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson notched a victory in her very first season as a coach on The Voice, as her artist Brynn Cartelli was crowned the season 14 winner — the youngest in Voice history. She receives a recording contract as her grand prize.

Cartelli, a 15-year-old pop singer from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, finished ahead of runner-up, 18-year-old Britton Buchanan of Team Alicia Keys — who just missed winning her second straight title.

R&B powerhouse Kyla Jade and country/soul singer Spensha Baker, from Blake Shelton’s team, finished in third place and fourth place, respectively.

All of Team Adam Levine’s members were eliminated prior to the finale.

During the two-hour results show, each finalist performed with a special guest. Cartelli joined Julia Michaels to perform a medley of the latter’s singles “Issues” and “Jump”; Baker teamed up with Kane Brown for Brown’s “What If”; Buchanan joined Ryan Adams for a rendition of Adams’ “To Be Without You”; and Jade reunited with season 13 coach Jennifer Hudson — for whom Kyla was once a backup singer — for “I Know Where I’ve Been,” from Hairspray.

The musical lineup also included Dua Lipa performing her latest single, “IDGAF”; James Bay teaming up with Alicia Keys on “Us”; Florence + the Machine performing their latest single “Hunger”; Halseyand Big Sean teaming up for their single “Alone”; and Jason Aldean performing “Drowns the Whiskey.”

The Voice will be back with a new season in the fall on NBC, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and returning coach Jennifer Hudson.

