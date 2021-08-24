‘Buffy’ star Nicholas Brendon arrested for illegal prescription drug possession

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander in the series, has been arrested for drug possession.

TMZ obtained a copy of the 50-year-old actor’s mug shot and reports that the arrest happened last week when Brendon was driving erratically in Vigo County, Indiana. Police, saying he was swerving his vehicle and disregarded a traffic signal, pulled over Brendon’s vehicle and noted he was sweating “profusely,” and also “appeared nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands.”

The website reports when police asked for Brendon’s ID, he allegedly provided them with one bearing the name Kelton Schultz, saying it belonged to his twin brother. Brendon does have a twin brother by that name, who goes by the stage name Kelly Donovan.

A search of the actor’s car yielded a “small plastic bag that contained crystal/powder residue,” along with a pill bottle with medication prescribed to a “Nicholas Bender.” The prescription was for amphetamine salts, which are commonly used to treat conditions like ADHD and narcolepsy. Brendon told police he and his twin “have the same prescription and they fill each other’s prescription.” He also allegedly admitted to taking some of his brother’s pills.

Police brought out a K-9 search unit but the dog failed to locate more narcotics, only plastic bags that contained an unknown residue.

Brendon was arrested and charged with obtaining a prescription by fraud — along with failure to identify — with police writing in their report, “He was using his brother’s ID to procure more or that the ID he initially handed me belonging to Kelton is fraudulent.”

Brendon has struggled with addiction for many years, with rehab stays, incidents and arrests going back more than 15 years.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.