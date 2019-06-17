Burt Reynolds' Trans Am, Marlon Brando's Harley fetch big bucks at a pair of weekend auctions

Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Burt Reynolds’ custom made 1979 Pontiac Pontiac Trans Am, a motorcycle owned by Marlon Brando and John Belushi’s Blues Brothers hat were among items fetching big bucks at a pair of weekend auctions of Hollywood memorabilia.

Reynolds’ iconic car, made famous in the Smokey and the Bandit movies, sold for $317,500. It was just one of the items from the legendary actor’s estate on the block at Julien’s Auctions over the weekend.

A separate Julien’s auction, held on Thursday and Friday, yielded $179,200 for a 1969 Harley Davidson owned by Brando, nearly three times its estimated value of $60,000.

However, the auction’s most surprising moment came when a set of never before seen negatives and original print black and white photographs from the set of the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, including snaps of Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale at the Wicked Witch of the West’s front door and the actress at her vanity table, sold for $25,000 — fifty times the $500 they were expected to net.

Likewise, a black fedora John Belushi wore as “Joliet” Jake Blues in the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers exceeded its pre-auction estimate of $2,000, selling instead for $28,125.

Other big ticket items included the 2008 Ford Mustang GT “K.I.T.T.” from the 2008 Knight Rider TV movie, which sold for $51,200. On the superhero tip, a Superman tunic Christopher Reeve wore in 1978’s Superman went for $28,000, while a set of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine claws from 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand sold for $23,040.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.