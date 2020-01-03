Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcome a daughter, Raddix

iStock/diane555(LOS ANGELES) — Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents.

The couple announced in matching Instagram posts Friday that they’ve welcomed a daughter, Raddix. Out of respect for the child’s privacy, they didn’t share a photo of the baby or details about her birth.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the couple wrote. “She is really really cute!! Some would say even RAD.”

Diaz, 47, and Madden, 40, wed almost exactly five years ago in a private ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, California. Although they’ve remained mostly out of the public eye since tying the knot — the most recent image of the two together is from an Instagram post Madden shared in August, 2019 — Diaz told Marie Claire in 2014 that she was open having children, but added it wasn’t a priority at the time.

“We live in a society where everyone has kids, so they want other people to have kids. There is this culture that says celebrities are supposed to be just like us, so people think, ‘I have children, why doesn’t she?’ But I’m not going to do something because it’s expected,” Diaz said.

The actress added, “If a family happens, then it happens. If children come to me, then I would do that, but I’m not someone who feels like she has to do something because it’s expected.”

