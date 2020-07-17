Cameron Diaz gushes about retiring from acting to make wine and be a mom

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Cameron Diaz is stepping away from the spotlight to dedicate her time on her new business venture in the wine industry.

The Annie star opened up to Rolling Stone about how retirement is treating her, adding that her new job as a winemaker has been keeping her plenty busy — which she finds extremely enjoyable.

“I only pursue things that I am passionate about,” the 47-year-old explained before dishing on all the perks of her new job running Avaline. “I don’t think anyone could blame me for wanting to spend time in beautiful organic and biodynamic vineyards touring centuries-old wine caves, state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, [and] learning from passionate winemakers.”

However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced her fair share of obstacles.

“Anyone who is in the wine-and-spirits business knows how tricky the laws and regulations are,” Diaz dished about what it was like launching Avaline. “We didn’t get any passes within those laws and regulations just because I’m a ‘celebrity.'”

She does admit, however, that starring in movies for over two decades may have helped open a few doors, laughing that her time spent in Hollywood is “finally paying off.”

Besides running her new wine venture, Diaz said there’s another full time job she’s crazy about.

“In the last seven months I’ve entered the best phase of my life: motherhood,” she gushed.

Raising a baby while in quarantine, Diaz says, has been very rewarding for both her and husband Benji Madden — revealing that her days are now filled with music.

“We are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams. We got “Baby Shark” in the mix,” she laughed, “Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often a cappella jams over here.”

By Megan Stone

