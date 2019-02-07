Can you dig it? 'Shaft' trailer premieres on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

L-R: Jesse Usher, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Roundtree; Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — The official trailer for the new Shaft movie premiered Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Samuel L. Jackson, who played John Shaft in the 2000 remake, made a surprise appearance on Kimmel, flanked in matching outfits by the original 1970’s John Shaft, Richard Roundtree, and actor Jessie T. Usher, who plays John Shaft Jr. in the forthcoming sequel.

The trailer features a heavy dose of both action and comedy, with the cross-generational Shaft men teaming up for a yet to be determined investigation, set to the the iconic Isaac Hayes theme music.

Support the Girls star Regina Hall also shows up for the fun, playing Shaft Jr.’s mother and John Shaft’s apparently ex-wife.

The movie is directed by Ride Along director Tim Story and co-written by black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Shaft opens June 14.

[embedded content]

