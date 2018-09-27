Candice Bergen's outspoken 'Murphy Brown' is back, and ready to take on Trump

Jojo Whilden/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — One of the most anticipated new shows of the fall TV season premieres Thursday night — Murphy Brown returns to CBS. And just as she took on real political figures the first time around, including former Vice President Dan Quayle, don’t expect Candice Bergen’s titular character to hold back when it comes to President Donald Trump.

So, how is Bergen preparing for the possible onslaught of tweets from the President? She says, “Other than getting armor and going in a silo to, you know, I don’t know what the reaction will be, and I’m trying to brace myself.”

The show originally focused on the fictional TV news show, “FYI,” and a lot has changed in the world of TV news since the show ended 20 years ago. Bergen says you’ll see that reflected in the show:

“Well, I mean news now, thanks to our president, seems to be in constant turmoil,” explains the 72-year-old actress. “And I think that it’ll be sort of reassuring to the press to see Murphy sticking up for the press and sticking up to the president for the press.”

Murphy Brown debuts Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

