'Candyman' star Tony Todd has “mixed feelings” about Jordan Peele reboot

TriStar/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — While horror fans are extremely excited about the forthcoming Candyman reboot from Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele, the original film’s star, Tony Todd, doesn’t appear to be as enthusiastic.

In an interview with SyFy, Todd reveals he has “mixed feelings,” about the project.

I have mixed feelings because I thought they were gonna make this 15 years ago,” he said. “If this had been 10 years ago when I had heard the news, I would have been devastated. I would have fought for it. Now I’m in a different place.”

Still, Todd gave his blessing to Peele to make the new film, and adds that Candyman‘s original storyline is relevant “now more than ever.”

“In 2018, I think there are a few neighborhoods that could use some Candyman justice, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I’m just happy that as an African-American man, that Candyman has once again been given the nod to enter people’s consciousness.”

In the 1992 film, the Candyman is the prosperous son of a slave who’s lynched and murdered after falling in love with a white woman and fathering their child.  He later returns as a vengeful spirit.  Todd says he hopes the film doesn’t downplay some of its most important themes of race and social justice.

“I hope that they don’t dance around the [interracial] relationship between Candyman and the love of his life, the reason for his death and that they are actually allowed to kiss,” he said. “[Back then] it was rare that African-American male film stars got to kiss any of the white leading ladies they worked with.” 

Peele‘s Candyman reboot is slated for a June 12, 2020 release. 

