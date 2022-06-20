Can’t wait for the ‘Better Call Saul’ finale? Watch Rhea Seehorn now in new AMC digital series ‘Cooper’s Bar’

Courtesy AMC

Rhea Seehorn stars as Kim Wexler in AMC’s Better Call Saul, whose final six episodes start airing July 11. In the meantime, you can see Seehorn starring in — and directing and executive-producing — the AMC digital series Cooper’s Bar, which is partly based on her and her real-life pals.

Cooper’s Bar, free on AMC.com and YouTube, follows an actor, played by Lou Mustillo, who hangs with his friends at the Tiki bar he built in his backyard. One day, an evil Hollywood exec named Kris, played by Seehorn, is lured to the bar and decides to turn it into a TV series.

But it turns out Mustillo really does have a bar in his backyard, and it’s a hangout for Seehorn and the show’s other stars and creators.

“Lou is such a tremendous actor…and he has all these incredible stories,” Seehorn tells ABC Audio. “And after a while, we were like, ‘We’ve got to just film one of these!'”

She laughs, “There’s always that danger of, you think you and your friends are funny enough that you should put it on camera at 2:00 in the morning…and then not really. So it was all about the scripts.”

Seehorn says it was “pretty weird” going from Better Call Saul to Cooper’s Bar: They shot all six episodes in six nights in Mustillo’s backyard. But she says portraying Kris — “this awful, terrible woman” who’s “cartoonishly villanous” — was “a lot of fun.”

While Cooper’s Bar is full of Hollywood in-jokes, Seehorn says the show is about the universal themes of “following your dreams” and “having a group of friends that’s your chosen family.”

And that upcoming Better Call Saul finale? Seehorn won’t spill, but she admits, “I’m still psychologically parsing out and mulling over the ending…it was amazing!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.