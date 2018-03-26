Captain America, Deadpool other heroes assemble online for terminally ill child

20th Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — Both Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, who play Deadpool and Captain America onscreen, respectively, have been generous with their time for charity in the past, but now the pair is joining forces for a special child.

Journalist Shannon Bream got the ball rolling, asking the Twitterverse to help, “a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days,” Bream pleaded, “and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

Reynolds and Evans answered straight away. “I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger,” Reynolds posted of his potty-mouthed alter-ego, “But happy to help. DM me.”



“Happy to!” Evans said, also asking for a DM with details.

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel movies, jumped in. “I’m the purple one. DM Me.” Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson on the ABC show Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. asked for the little boy’s name.

They even got some love from the DC side of things. Zachary Levi, who was in two of the Thor films but is currently filming the lead role in DC Comics hero Shazam, offered, “I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt [Chris Pratt] @chrishemsworth or any other Chris if necessary.”

