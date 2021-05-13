Cara Delevingne goes NSFW with NFT for charity

ABC

(NOTE LANGUAGE AND CONTENT) Model and actress Cara Delevingne is going all-in on the NFT craze, auctioning one about her vagina for charity.

In an Instagram post that features the former Suicide Squad star apparently nude, but crossing her arms over her chest to protect her modesty, she stares into the camera and says, “My first word was ‘mine’. To me, that means something that is most mine, my vagina. I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s.”

She concludes, “I choose what I do with it. And no one can take that away from me.”

What Delevingne’s chosen to do with it isn’t clear, except to say the non fungible token related to it is to raise money for her foundation, “which supports women’s empowerment, COVID relief, LGBTQIA+ organizations, environmental causes, and fighting institutionalized racism.”

