Carrie Ann Inaba announces temporary hiatus from ‘The Talk’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Carrie Ann Inaba announced Monday that she will be taking a step back from hosting The Talk.

The 53-year-old media personality broke the news on her personal Instagram, expressing that she will voluntarily step away from the daytime talk show to focus on her health.

“Hi everyone, so I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing,” said Inaba. “I know you guys understand health is the most important thing.”

The Dancing with the Stars judge thanked the support from her Talk fans and family before concluding, “I hope to be back soon.”

Leading up to her announcement, Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood addressed Inaba’s absence at the start of the show and expressed, “Carrie Ann, we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon.”

While Inaba did not disclose what health conditions triggered her hiatus, the media personality previously revealed in December that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She has remained upfront about her health over the years, such as her ongoing battle with spinal stenosis, of which she was diagnosed with in 2007.

The chronic pain condition affects the neck and lower back, where a narrowing of the spaces of the spine puts additional pressure on the nerves and causes symptoms such as muscle weakness, tingling and numbness that may worsen over time, reports Mayo Clinic. The condition may require surgery to alleviate pain.

Inaba also suffers from the incurable autoimmune disorder Sjogren’s syndrome, which causes dry eyes and mouth, reports Mayo Clinic.

The DWTS star has since created a community to help those suffering from chronic conditions called The Carrie Ann Conversations, which acts as a resource and a safe space for those in need support.

