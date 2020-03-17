Cartoon Network enlists its animated stars for “How Not to Get Sick” PSAs

Cartoon Network(LOS ANGELES) — With the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak reinforcing the importance of basic hygiene — even during the season of your “regular” colds and flu — Cartoon Network has deployed its animated stars to drive the point home for younger people.

The PSA “Wash Your Hands” and the music video “Keep Cool, Keep Clean” feature the stars of the animated hits Teen Titans Go!, Craig of the Creek, The Powerpuff Girls, We Bare Bears, Steven Universe and more.

They stress the basics like how to appropriately scrub up and other tips, like the proper way to cover your cough and the importance of not touching your face with dirty hands.

These short videos are currently rolling out across multiple platforms, including on the Cartoon Network, as well as the CN app, CN’s social channels and, of course, YouTube.

