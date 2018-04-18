Cary Elwes and Jake Busey to join the cast of “Stranger Things” season three

Netflix(HOLLYWOOD) — A couple of familiar faces are heading to Hawkins, Indiana for the third season of Stranger Things. Cary Elwes and Jake Busey will be joining the cast.

Elwes, known for his role in The Princess Bride, continues the show’s tradition of casting ‘80s icons. He’s set to play a character named Mayor Kline. Busey, the son of actor Gary Busey, is probably best known for his role in Starship Troopers. He’ll play someone named Bruce.

As previously announced, Maya Hawke – the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke – will also be joining the cast this season, while Priah Ferguson has been bumped up to a recurring role as Lucas’ mouthy little sister.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

A release date for season three has yet to be announced.

