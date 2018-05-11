Cast members and director dish on “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at L.A. premiere

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — The stars and director of the highly anticipated movie Solo: A Star Wars Story assembled at the film’s premiere Thursday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

ABC News caught up with Donald Glover — who plays Lando Calrissian — at the premiere. He said landing the role was deeply personal for him.

“It was one of the first characters I was ever introduced to in my life,” he revealed. “The Lando action figure was the first toy I ever had.”

Thandie Newton, who plays Val, told ABC News about the film, “It’s a roller coaster, I swear to god, with surprises and thrills and fun and a lot of heart.”

Paul Bettany plays Dryden Vos in the movie, and he believes this film is very different than the rest of the franchise.

“[The viewers] can expect a really different tone and a lot of caper and a lot of escapade,” he said.

This stand alone film follows Han Solo in his younger years, as he meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Qi’Ra, put it simply: “This is so treasured and loved and beloved and I’m just incredibly honored to be a part of it.”

Director Ron Howard, meanwhile, was asked about joining the film after the first director was fired.

“I believed there was something exciting to be done here and hoped I could help realize its potential,” he told ABC News. “It wound up going into it that way and very shortly I made a much deeper personal connection to the characters, the story and the themes.”

Han Solo himself is played by Alden Ehrenreich. Solo: A Star Wars Story officially flies into theaters May 25.

