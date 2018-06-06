Cast members talk their dream superpowers at “Incredibles 2” premiere

Disney Pixar(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of The Incredibles 2 came together Tuesday night on the red carpet for the premiere of the film in Hollywood, California — almost 14 years after the original debuted in 2004.

Holly Hunter, who plays matriarch Elastigirl in the film, said the wait is worth it.

“This movie has the ingredients that people really love to see, which is this family first and foremost and they are superheroes second,” she told ABC Radio.

Despite the success of her loving character, Hunter went on to explain that she would love a totally different superpower than her elastic character.

“I wanted to be able to swim under water without having to hold my breath,” she said. “That was my dream.”

Sophia Bush, who plays Voyd, told ABC Radio she would love to teleport to avoid airports.

But, it’s Craig T. Nelson — who plays the matriarch of the family — who wished for the most powerful superpower.

“Compassion,” he said. “I would like to be filled with enough grace and mercy to see the world in a compassionate way rather than the angst, the anger, and hatred that is going on right now.”

Incredibles 2 storms into theaters June 15.

