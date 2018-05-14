CBS picks up Ava DuVernay's racial drama and comedies from Brandon Micheal Hall and Sheryl Lee Ralph

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — CBS is bringing some black star power to its fall lineup.

According to The Wrap, CBS has picked up the racial drama from Ava DuVernay titled The Red Line. The series, which will center on three different families, follows what happens after a white cop shoots a black doctor. It will star Noah Wyle Emayatzy Corinealdi, Howard Charles and Aliyah Royale.

CBS has also given the green-light to a new comedy starring Brandon Micheal Hall. The series, entitled God Friended Me, follows Hall’s character Miles, an outspoken atheist whose life changes dramatically when he’s “friended” by God on Facebook. After his holy encounter, he helps to change the lives and destinies of others around him. Scandal alum Joe Morton has also been cast in the series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is also set to make a comeback thanks to CBS. Ralph, who will guest star on season two of Claws, will help headline the upcoming CBS comedy, Fam. The series will follow a woman whose “upstanding life with her new fiancé” falls apart after her younger “train wreck half-sister” moves in with her to escape their equally outlandish father.

