CBS readying 'Survivor at 40' special before next installment launches

The retrospective will feature fan favorite winner Parvati Shallow, Jeremy Collins, and Rob and Amber Marian, and will air Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“We had so much fun putting together 20 years of amazing moments that will remind everyone of why Survivor is so addicting to watch and so fun to play,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 40th anniversary installment of the reality show, Survivor: Winners at War, premieres with a special two-hour episode one week later, on Wednesday, Feb. 12. That series pits former former winners against each other for a record $2 million prize.

