Celebrate Valentine's Day with 'You Complete Me, Ho' – Ken Jeong's Netflix special

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix has debuted the trailer for actor and comedian Ken Jeong’s first comedy special for the streaming service, titled You Complete Me, Ho.

The stand-up special was filmed at Pasadena, California’s Ice House Comedy Club, where Jeong got his start in comedy, and will trace his road from doctor to TV and film star, and his wife’s courageous battle with breast cancer.

You Complete Me, Ho debuts February 14 on Netflix.

[embedded content]

