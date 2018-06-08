Celebrities and celebrity chefs mourn Anthony Bourdain

CNN(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Bourdain — chef, author and four-time Emmy-winning host of CNN’s Parts Unknown — has died at age 61 of an apparent suicide.

CNN reports Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France Friday morninge. His body was discovered by his friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert [ree-PAIR]. CNN said Bourdain was in France shooting an episode of Parts Unknown.

News of his death spread quickly, with celebrities famous for careers both in and out of the kitchen p[aying tribute to Bourdain via social media. Here are some of their reactions:

Gordon Ramsay — “Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

Andrew Zimmern (Host of Bizarre Foods, and others) — “A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind. Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend.”

Chef Ming Tsai — “Just so crazy. We lost an icon and incredible story teller…….just so sad…..”

The Chew‘s Michael Symon — “RIP Tony Bourdain …Wtf …in complete shock … loss for words.”

The Chew’s Carla Hall — “I am gutted and saddened upon hearing the news of @Bourdain, a beloved presence in the culinary community. You will be missed.”



Jamie Oliver — “I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @anthonybourdain has just died…he really broke the mould, pushed the The culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer….he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced…..rest in peace chef…thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx.”

Other celebrities also weighed in:

Rose McGowan posted a tearful video that mentioned Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, who, like her, was one of Harvey Weinstein’s sex assault accusers. “Anthony, I am so mad at you,” McGowan said through tears. “You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. Why!? We needed you. Please come back.”

Norman Reedus – “Anthony Bourdain. Damn. He was a huge inspiration for me for RIDE I’m such a fan of him. Such bad news. 100% missed.”

Mandy Moore – “This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK.”

Questlove posted a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram message on his food blog, featuring the pair together: “Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain’s passing. I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it’s sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world.”

Chrissy Tiegen — “Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(.”

Carson Daly — “No words.”

Selma Blair — “Grief. May Anthony Bourdain find comfort in the ever after. Just grief. Speechless.”

Busy Philipps — “Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.”

Bethenny Frankel – “Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves.”

