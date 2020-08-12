Celebrities rejoice at Kamala Harris VP nomination

Scott Olson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 presidential election, and Hollywood is celebrating.

The highly anticipated announcement came on Tuesday afternoon. In a tweet Biden wrote, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

Harris is a U.S. Senator from California who campaigned for the upcoming 2020 election before dropping out of the race in December 2019 due to lack of funds.

Since the news broke, celebrities have swarmed social media with their reactions to the vice president nomination.

Taylor Swift: YES

John Legend: Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.

P!nk: Real actual tears of joy over here in the Hart household.

Lance Bass: This is great news!! I can tell you from personal experience that @KamalaHarris is one incredible person. Tough and with a huge heart. She would make the perfect VP! And herstory as the first woman. Excited for our upcoming interview on @thedailypopcast!

Mandy Moore: Kamala!!! I can’t wait to vote for Biden/Harris 2020!!!

Chrissy Teigen: f*** yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn’t a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl.

Lebron James: Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB

Magic Johnson: Cookie and I are very happy with Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s decision to select Senator @KamalaHarris as his running mate. We have happily supported Kamala throughout her career over the years!

Whoopi Goldberg: Sen.KamalaHarris this is a great moment. Let’s take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!!

The Daily Show/Trevor Noah: EXCLUSIVE: White House officials are exploring legal options to ensure Mike Pence can participate in the VP debate with Kamala Harris, a woman

Amy Schumer: The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack

Rosie O’Donnell:AMEN!!

Kathy Griffin: IT’S ABOUT F****** TIME #BidenHarris2020

Patton Oswalt: Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can’t be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst?

Jamie Lee Curtis: So many people writing and feeling galvanized with the choice of @KamalaHarris to join @JoeBiden A BOLD CHOICE. A STRONG CHOICE. THE RIGHT CHOICE!

Debra Messing: BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden has chosen KAMALA HARRIS as his running mate. And . I. AM. ALL FOR IT!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited!!!!!!!!! @KamalaHarris

Sharon Stone: Congratulations @KamalaHarris. I am thrilled for you and relieved and excited for our country. God Bless America! PS I knew it would be you, because @JoeBiden respects those who confront him with dignity. Bravo! To both of you! #leadership #teamworkisdreamwork #BidenHarris2020

Kerry Washington:Overwhelmed by this historic moment. @KamalaHarris is the first Black woman & first Asian-American/Indian to be a VP nominee of major party. My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this. #KamalaHarrisForVP Excited for what’s to come. Now go register to vote.

Spike Lee: Love To My Sista Kamala And My Daughter Satchel. People, Folks-IT’S NATION TIME. Register To Vote And Vote. Wear Dat Mask. God Bless.

Jemele Hill: This is historic. @KamalaHarris as a vice presidential nominee is just a continuation of Black women walking into their power.

Mindy Kaling: Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of our lives in America, & now to see @SenKamalaHarris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @JoeBiden. Let’s do this!?

Robin Thede: here’s what we’re NOT going to do: argue about Kamala’s worthiness or Blackness here’s what are ARE going to do: GET TRUMP OUT

Jessica Biel: What a historic moment for women of color, little girls with big dreams, and mothers everywhere. We are cheering for you.

Patricia Arquette: @KamalaHarris congratulations! I couldn’t be happier!! I am certain you will respect the constitution and hold those who have committed high crimes accountable.

Jessica Chastain: Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT

Priyanka Chopra: This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self – look how far we have come!

George Takei: Kamala Harris is not only Black, she is of South Asian heritage. This is the first time an Asian American has been nominated to a major party ticket. #BidenHarris

Barack Obama: I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.

Bernie Sanders: Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win.

Bill Clinton: This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team.

Hilary Clinton: I’m thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She’s already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected.

Mary Trump: We are going to take our country back!!! Thank you @JoeBiden! @KamalaHarris is going to be our next VP! It’s time.

