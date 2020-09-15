Chadwick Boseman buried in South Carolina a week after his death

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic(BELTON, SC) — Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest on September 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, not far from the late actor’s hometown of Anderson, according to a death certificate obtained by E! Online.

The Black Panther star died at his home in Los Angeles, states the certificate, which lists organ failure as the immediate cause of death, brought on by his four-year battle with colon cancer.

The certificate also states that Boseman underwent colectomy surgery in 2016. Then, in March 2020, the 43-year-old actor had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized.

Boseman, who died on August 28, never revealed his fight publicly.

By George Costantino

