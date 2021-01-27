Chadwick Boseman honored with posthumous Independent Spirit Award nomination

NETFLIX/David Lee(NEW YORK) — Chadwick Boseman was honored Tuesday when it was announced the Black Panther star earned a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards for his final movie role.

Boseman, who died in August after a four-year silent battle with cancer, last starred in the Netflix hit Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which has earned him a nod for best male lead.

The 43-year-old actor joins a category populated by Riz Ahmed for The Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari, Rob Morgan for Bull and Adarsh Gourav for The White Tiger.

The 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards airs Thursday, April 22 at 10 p.m. ET on IFC.

Boseman’s Ma Rainey role also earned him a posthumous nomination for best actor at the IFP Gotham Awards, which he lost to Ahmed.

The late actor has also generated Oscar buzz for his final movie role, where it is expected he will earn a posthumous nod for Best Actor or Best Supporting Actor.

People reports that the last actor to be posthumously nominated for Best Actor was Massimo Troisi in 1995. Should Boseman be nominated in the latter category, he will join Heath Ledger and Ralph Richardson — both of whom were posthumously honored in 2008 and 1984, respectively.

By Megan Stone

