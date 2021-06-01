Chadwick Boseman-inspired masterclass to debut at Howard University

ABC

Chadwick Boseman‘s alma mater, Howard University, honored the late actor last week by naming its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after him, but that’s not all.

The university’s president, Wayne Frederick, tells TMZ it will be introducing a masterclass template that gained the support of Boseman himself, before he passed away last year.

The curriculum is aimed at helping students enrolled in the fine arts college to become familiar with their specific fields of study by working with industry pros who can share real-life experiences.

Howard will also weave their guest lectures into day-to-day learning and coursework on campus.

Frederick tells the gossip website that Boseman wanted to help spearhead the program and signed the paperwork to get it started. The university president attests the late Black Panther star intended to be active in the program, as well.

The Cosby Show alum Phylicia Rashad, who was recently named as the school’s dean, will reportedly help guide the new masterclass.

Boseman died last August following a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.