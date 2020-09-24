Chadwick Boseman mural unveiled at Downtown Disney

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort(ANAHEIM) — Chadwick Boseman is being honored with a new mural at Downtown Disney in California.

“King Chad” was created by former Disney Imagineer Nikkolas Smith and depicts Boseman, who played King T’Challa in Black Panther, giving a Wakanda salute to a child wearing a hospital gown and a Black Panther mask.

Boseman, who died last month at 43 following a battle with colon cancer, had famously visited with children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney,” Smith wrote on Instagram Thursday. “It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way.”

Disneyland is not yet open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Downtown Disney reopened in July with capacity restrictions.

Boseman’s death shocked the Hollywood community and his countless fans, as the actor had never publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis. His Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan, reflected on the loss in an emotional social media post, remarking, “I wish we had more time.”

“I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness,” Jordan wrote. “Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me.”

“You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you,” he added. “I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire.”

