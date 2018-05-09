Chadwick Boseman shares his excitement over Howard University commencement speech, dishes on its “Black Panther” connection

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Last month it was announced that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman would return to his alma mater Howard University this coming weekend to give the commencement speech for this year’s graduating class.

Now, as Boseman prepares for the upcoming engagement, the actor says his “nervous energy” pales in comparison to his excitement.

“I think any time I get on stage I feel like that that nervous energy — butterflies,” Boseman confessed on Wednesday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan. “But it’s an honor. You know, like to go back to just sort of you know encourage students that are doing great things — and they’re at Howard so I assume they’re doing great things.”

Boseman continued, “And [to] just give people the hope and the experience, the nostalgia of being back there. So I’m a little nervous, but I’m more excited than anything.”

The actor also reflected on his own graduation in 2000 and those who influenced him during that event. He reveals one of his Black Panther co-stars was also present and honored.

“During my graduation, actually, Angela Bassett received the honorary doctorate,” he said. “As you know, she plays my mother in Black Panther so, it’s sort of full circle.”

Boseman will give the keynote address at Howard’s 150th commencement ceremony on May 12. He’ll also be presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.