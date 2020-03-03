Channing Tatum announces comedy movie that immortalizes his late dog

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Anyone who has had to say goodbye to their beloved dog knows just how heartbreaking it is. Channing Tatum is honoring his late best friend by immortalizing her in a movie.

“A little over a year ago I got back from a road trip where I said goodbye to my best friend. Now I’m making a movie inspired by her,” writes Tatum in the Monday announcement against a series of photos of him hanging out with Lulu, his pit bull Catahoula mix. “So proud to announce that DOG will be released by @mgm_studios and in theaters next Valentine’s Day weekend.”

The final picture in the slideshow shows the Magic Mike star sitting next to the four-legged star of the upcoming movie, a Belgian Malinois. In the movie, the dog will be named Lulu.

According to Deadline, the movie will star Tatum as Army Ranger Briggs on a race against time across the Pacific coastline to make it to his best friend’s funeral. His companion Lulu, the Malinois, will join him on the epic journey, as Tatum’s best friend was also her handler.

The plot reveals that making it to the funeral on time is extra important since Lulu only has a week to live.

While the two inevitably drive the other crazy, they also form a powerful bond while dealing with obstacles such as “overly aggressive pot farmers” and pet psychics.

Dog will be directed by both Tatum and Reid Carolin, his longtime creative partner who wrote the script. The two have produced films such as Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, 22 Jump Street and Magic Mike.

Production starts in May.

