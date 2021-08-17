Channing Tatum pranks Sandra Bullock as they wrap new film, ‘Lost City of D’

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock have wrapped filming on their upcoming film, Lost City of D, and to celebrate, Tatum decided to have a little fun — by pranking his costar.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the two on set, the Magic Mike star cradles Bullock as she pleads “no” just before he jumps into a pool, taking them both under. They later emerge from beneath the surface and share a hug before swimming off.

Tatum captioned the snippet, “That’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD. I love this movie so much I don’t have words.”

“I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab & share a brain at times. I [read heart emoji] U girl. As U can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever,” he added.

Jumping into a pool isn’t the only way that the Step Up alum chose to celebrate. He also debuted a new ‘do. Sharing a black-and-white mirror selfie of himself receiving a haircut, he wrote, “And just like that… our 1st Charlie yells “and that’s a wrap”… and i feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off.”

“And now time… time for all the things. Mine time,” Tatum continued. “Getting back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else. I’m so happy and easy right now. Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I’ve been blessed with. Be easy.”

Lost City of D is slated to hit theaters on April 15, 2022.

