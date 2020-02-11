Channing Tatum spends quality time getting pedicures with 6-year-old daughter

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Any father of a young daughter knows it’s a rite of passage when their little one has them sit through tea parties, manicures, and pedicures. For Channing Tatum, who is the father of six-year-old Everly, he took it one step further by taking her on an adorable father-daughter date to the nail salon.

“Time for a little TLC for these bad boys,” captioned Tatum in his Instagram stories on Sunday against a closeup of his daughter’s chipped nail polish on her toes, moments before a much-needed pedicure. He humorously adds, “These dogs are a barking!!”

Tatum continues live-blogging his spa day with Everly by posting a photo of his daughter picking out what color she wants — an attractive rose pink color. “It’s going down!” The Magic Mike star triumphantly declares before turning the attention on himself.

In the next photo, a black and white snap of him getting in a good foot soak, he declares, “[The pedicurist]’s going to need power tools!”

Tatum, however, did not reveal the aftermath of his father-daughter date or whether power tools and elbow grease was actually needed.

The 39-year-old shares 50/50 joint custody with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

