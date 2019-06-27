'Charlie’s Angels' trailer debuts featuring new song by Ariana, Miley and Lana Del Ray

“Charlie’s Angels” cast/Chiabella James(LOS ANGELES) — Good morning, Angels! The trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels movie has been released, featuring a brand new song by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray.

In the first glimpse of the film — written and directed by Elizabeth Banks — we meet the new spy trio, played by Kristen Stewart, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska. As they kick butt in various wigs and disguises, the new song plays in the background.

The single’s title has yet to be revealed but Ariana, Miley and Lana can be heard singing the lyric, “Don’t call me angel.”

Ariana also revealed that she is co-executive producing the movie’s soundtrack. In an Instagram post, she called the experience “the coolest f***ing thing in the world.”

“Beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film,” she writes.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15.

