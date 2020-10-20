Charlize Theron and Gabrielle Union honor Regina King for “changing the world” with her “once-in-a-lifetime talent”

ABC/ Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Actress and director Regina King was among the many astonishing women honored during the 2020 Glamour Women of the Year awards, which this year took place virtually, and is now available to view on YouTube.

Fellow actress Charlize Theron praised King for “changing the world” with her standout roles in Hollywood.

“She knows who she is and it comes through in her work,” Theron said in the film. “The change brought to so many stories, but especially to those stories we don’t hear too often — the stories of Black women. I’m so proud to know that I get to share those stories with my girls one day.”

“Regina, I am just so happy for you,” added Theron. “You’re changing the world. I hope you know that.”

Actress Holly Robinson Peete said it “didn’t shock” her “at all” when King became the first African-American woman director to have an entry at the Venice Film Festival for her directorial feature film debut, One Night in Miami.

“She’s carved out her own path in this industry and used her platform to demand more representation for women of color and women in general,” said Peete.

Out of King’s many television and film roles, Gabrielle Union recalled being impacted by King’s role in the popular ’80s sitcom 277 during her teenage years.

“For me, the [role] that stands out the most was the one I needed the most, which was 227,” Union said. “Just playing a normal Black teenager when there weren’t normal Black teenagers on TV.”

“She is a once-in-a-lifetime talent,” added Union.

King appeared in the video to discuss her transition from actress to the director’s seat, which she said was fueled by her desire to “work with the entire crew on a much deeper level.”

But, King said, her “journey is just beginning.”

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.