Charlize Theron launches campaign to fight gender-based violence during COVID-19

The Oscar-winning actress and her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) have partnered with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch Together for Her, an initiative to raise funds and support the fight against gender-based violence during this pandemic.

Charlize and CTAOP have committed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, with $500,000 going specifically to domestic violence shelters and community-based programs through Together for Her.

“During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes — but what if our homes aren’t safe?” Charlize tweeted. “For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous.”

She added, “Our rallying cry is this: Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone — we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer.”

Donations to Together for Her will go toward services like safe accommodation, counseling, crisis intervention, and sexual and reproductive health services.

