Check out Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in the trailer for Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

Academy Award-winning director Ridley Scott has unveiled the trailer for his much-anticipated new film, House of Gucci.

Adam Driver plays assassinated fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci, while an almost unrecognizable Jared Leto plays his cousin, Paulo, and Lady Gaga plays Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging his murder. Maurizio was the grandson of the iconic label’s founder, Guccio Gucci.

As Blondie‘s “Heart of Glass” floats in the background, Gaga says in an Italian accent, “It was a name that sounded so sweet… Synonymous with wealth, style, power. But that name was a curse, too.”

The trailer shows Patricia and Maurizio’s wedding, the trappings of the fabulous wealth that the House of Gucci accumulated and, ultimately, the family drama.

“You need to take out the trash,” Gaga’s Patrizia tells her husband.

“But they’re my family,” Driver’s character protests.

“So am I,” the ambitious Patrizia replies.

“You picked a real firecracker,” Oscar-winner Leto’s balding, bloated Paulo replies, rolling his R’s in a way that would make any Italian language teacher proud.

As the trailer takes a dark turn, title cards flash on screen reading: “Money,” “Family,” “Power,” “Betrayal,” “Sex,” “Loyalty,” “Scandal,” “Ambition” and, ultimately, “Murder.”

After an assassin raises his pistol, the trailer cuts to Gaga’s Patrizia in a stylish ski outfit, sipping an espresso by the slopes. “I don’t consider myself an ethical person,” she confesses. “But I am fair.”

In the final scene, she makes the sign of the cross, saying “Father, Son, and House of Gucci.”

House of Gucci also stars Salma Hayek, and Oscar winners Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons. It hits theaters November 24.

