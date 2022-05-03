Check out Daniel Radcliffe in teaser for Weird Al biopic ‘WEIRD’

Roku

Fans can now get their first look at WEIRD, the “untold true story” of “Weird Al” Yankovic — and, on brand for the famed parodist, it seems to be something of a spoof of the genre.

As stage lights ignite, and throngs of concert fans scream, serious-looking title cards appear into frame, listing Yankovic’s very real accolades — “6 Platinum Records, 5 Grammys” — before the keyboard open to Al’s Madonna-spoofing “Like a Surgeon” begins.

“Hope you guys are ready for this,” a shirtless Radcliffe tells the crowd as Al, before a shot shows him jumping back up into frame with an accordion.

The clip also shows a fight scene straight out of a kung-fu movie, and apparently another face-off that has Al saying, “Does anyone have an accordion?” before unseen hands shove three into frame.

So it’s safe to say the film isn’t going to be a straight-up biopic — or, as Al says in the teaser, “What can I say? I’m full of surprises.”

The film debuts on Roku in the fall.

