Check out Lindsay Lohan like you’ve never seen in new Super Bowl ad with William Shatner

Good Morning America

“Kickoff” and “comeback” are a couple of football terms associated with Super Bowl Sunday, and for Lindsay Lohan, they will take on a fun new meaning during the big game.

Lindsay has been in the spotlight nearly her entire life, and to help put her past to bed and own the mistakes that made headlines along the way, she’s making fun of it for millions to see.

The actress teamed up with Planet Fitness for an ad that will air during Super Bowl LVI, narrated by William Shatner and with cameos from Dennis Rodman and Danny Trejo, that will embrace the missteps and help her move on, with some humor. A preview of the commercial debuted Friday on Good Morning America.

“I was really involved in the concept,” Lohan told GMA about the creative process. “You have to poke fun at things, bring light to the situation, especially because I’m in such a good place to talk about it. This is the final, the final, last time we will go backwards and bring up the past.”

Lohan noted, “Not filming for so long and not, you know, making movies for a long time, especially during the pandemic, that really made me appreciate it more and miss it so much more that I knew I was ready to come back.”

Now, with a new movie, her own podcast, and a wedding to plan, the actress says she’s feeling “really lucky and blessed,” and excited for the future.

Lohan announced her engagement on Instagram last November. She said of her idea wedding, “I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family focused and just really beautiful.”

Lindsay added with a laugh, “I’m a very lucky girl and he’s a very lucky man.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.