Cher, Reba McEntire, Lin-Manuel Miranda receive Kennedy Center Honors

L-R, standing: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire. LR, sitting: Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire, and Philip Glass; Michele Crowe/CBS(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — The event itself took place earlier this month, but last night a televised special featuring highlights from the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS.

Singer and Oscar-winning actress Cher was among those presented with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor, along with country music legend Reba McEntire, actor, singer and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer Phillip Glass, and jazz icon Wayne Shorter.

Among those helping to pay tribute to the honorees were pop superstar Kelly Clarkson and country acts Lady Antebellum and Brooks & Dunn, who honored McEntire, along with McEntire’s former Reba sitcom co-star Melissa Peterman.

Cher’s tribute was delivered by Whoopi Goldberg, while Cyndi Lauper, Adam Lambert and country group Little Big Town all took the stage to perform some of the diva’s hits, including “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “I Found Someone,” and “Baby Don’t Go,” the 1964 hit she recorded with her former husband and partner, Sonny Bono.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was joined on stage by Hamilton co-star Christopher Jackson and earned a standing ovation for their performance of “One Last Time Together,” from the Tony-winning Broadway musical. Miranda was honored with the first Kennedy Center Trailblazer honor, along with Hamilton co-creators director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical director Alex Lacamoire.

Singer Gloria Estefan, who was honored at the event last year, hosted the gala.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.