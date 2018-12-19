Chevel Shepherd is the winner of 'The Voice'

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson notched her second victory in as many seasons as a coach on The Voice, as her artist Chevel Shepherd was crowned the season 14 winner. She receives a recording contract as her grand prize.

Chevel, a 15-year-old country singer from La Plata, New Mexico, finished ahead of runner-up, 27-year-old country rocker Chris Kroeze of Team Blake Shelton.

Soulful country singer Kirk Jay, from Team Blake and 14-year-old powerhouse pop singer Kennedy Holmes, from Jennifer Hudson’s team, finished in third place and fourth place, respectively.

All of Team Adam Levine’s members were eliminated prior to the finale.

During the two-hour results show, each finalist performed with a special guest. Holmes joined Kelly Rowland to perform “When Love Takes Over,” Rowland’s collaboration with David Guetta; Jay teamed up with Rascal Flattsfor the band’s “Back to Life”; Kroeze joined The Doobie Brothers for a rendition of the band’s classic “Long Train Runnin’”; and Shepherd joined Dan + Shay for their hit, “Speechless.”

The musical lineup also included Marshmello and Bastille performing their latest single, “Happier”; Panic! at the Disco with “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and “High Hopes”; John Legend and Esperanza Spalding performing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”; Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson teaming up for “O Holy Night”; Dierks Bentley delivering “Burning Man“; Halsey singing, “Without Me”; and The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli performing her brand new song “Last Night’s Mascara.”

The Voice will be back with a new season February 26 on NBC, with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and new coach John Legend.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.