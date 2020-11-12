'Chicago Fire' pauses production over positive COVID-19 tests

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC(CHICAGO) — NBC’s Chicago Fire has shut down filming for two weeks on Sunday after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Deadline.

The positive tests triggered guidelines set by and outlined by NBCU, which included contact tracing. Since the affected individuals performed duties that required close proximity to other members of the cast and crew, production was paused for 14 days out of an abundance of caution by Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV, according to the entertainment website.

A month and a half ago, its sister show, Chicago Med, suspended production for two weeks after two different individuals had positive tests within a week.

Chicago Med was the first of the Chicago shows to resume production in the city back in September. Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. followed a month later.

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med‘s new seasons kicked off on Wednesday.

Illinois set a record for a second day in a row on Wednesday with 12,657 new COVID-19 cases. State health officials in response have warned residents to work from home for the next three weeks and avoid going out except for “essential trips.”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.