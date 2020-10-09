Chicago pizzeria responds to 'Emily in Paris' diss

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX(CHICAGO) — While most companies would be thrilled to be name-dropped in a popular Netflix seres, one Chicago pizzeria is feeling the exact opposite.

In an episode of Netflix’s new series Emily in Paris, one of the characters refers to deep dish pizza — something the Windy City is known for — as a “quiche made of cement.”

In response, Emily, played by Lily Collins, says, “Oh no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati’s.”

Well, that didn’t sit quite well with the owner of the restaurant chain, Marc Malnati, and he issued a statement addressing the insult.

“We’ve been serving Chicago’s favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’s Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of COVID-19,” he said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He added, “Malnati’s is always the first to participate in good-natured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California. However, it feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on.”

In addition to responding to the diss, Malnati dished out a discount for fans of the pizza chain. Anyone who visits tastesofchicago.com and orders a four or six pizza pack by October 14 can use the code TCXCHISTRONG to get $5 off.

Emily in Paris hit Netflix on Friday and quickly made its way to the number one spot on the U.S. charts. It follows the story of Emily, a marketing executive, who jets off to France for an unexpected job opportunity that sees her as the American perspective at a French marketing agency. It’s available on the platform for streaming now.

By Danielle Long

