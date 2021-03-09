China re-release could let 'Avatar' unseat 'Avengers: Endgame' for all-time box office crown

“Avengers: Endgame” – Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — In 2019, Avengers: Endgame bested Avatar‘s 10-year-old record as the highest-grossing movie of all time — but Avengers‘ high water mark might soon be ranked second to James Cameron’s sci-fi film.

The Marvel Studios film made more than $2.797 billion at the global box office during its run, putting it over the top by around $7 million bucks from the all-time box office champ.

But a surprise announcement that theaters in China will begin re-screening Avatar in both IMAX and 3D starting Friday could make up that deficit and allow it to regain the crown, The Hollywood Reporter explains.

The trade explains Chinese moviegoers have a particular nostalgia for Cameron’s film — which was a massive hit in the Middle Kingdom. Four sequels of Avatar are in various levels of production.

Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox, which produced Avatar, are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

