Chloe Bennet exits The CW’s live-action ‘Powerpuff Girls’

CW

The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls has suffered another setback.

After the network decided to redo the initial pilot, Entertainment Weekly confirms that one of the stars — Chloe Bennet — has exited the project.

The former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress had been set to play Blossom alongside Dove Cameron’s Bubbles and Yana Perrault’s Buttercup.

EW reports that Bennet had to step away due to scheduling conflicts after it was decided the pilot would be reworked and reshot. Casting for a new Blossom will begin this fall.

