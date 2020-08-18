Chris Harrison returns to 'The Bachelorette', promises “most dramatic season ever”

ABC/Todd Wawrychuck(LOS ANGELES) — After reports surfaced that The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison had to step aside from the show in order to quarantine after dropping his son off at college, he is now back and is already teasing what this season will bring.

Harrison documented his grand return to the show, complete with him being halted by Paul Danner, a longtime stage manager, who is also pointing at a COVID-19 guidance sign. In return, Harrison has his hand outstretched in a “you have got to be kidding me” gesture.

The second photo in the slideshow uploaded Monday shows the host wheeling his luggage and golf clubs into the sprawling La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

“The most dramatic season ever!,” captioned Harrison on Monday, making light of all the behind-the-scenes changes that have been made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 49-year-old host had left the show to drop his 18-year-old son Joshua off at Texas Christian University, but learned that by leaving the bubble — he had to undergo a mandatory quarantine to protect the health and safety of the contestants.

Other precautions that have since taken place involve the competition being filmed in one location, the upscale La Quinta Resort and not the Bachelor mansion. Unlike seasons’ past, the show will also not jet Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and her suitors across the globe.

Beyond these changes, the show has been at the center of several rumors, such as former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher taking over Harrison’s hosting duties while he underwent mandatory quarantine, as reported by People.

The Bachelorette, which was originally slated to start airing in May, returns this fall on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

