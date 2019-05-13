Chris Harrison says Hannah B. will bring the drama on this season's 'The Bachelorette'

ABC/John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — It’s almost time to start handing out those roses — the new season of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC. We watched Hannah B. look for love on last season’s The Bachelor, and now the beauty queen takes center stage, handing out roses of her own.

Host Chris Harrison tells ABC Radio fans should buckle up: “I don’t know if we’ve ever had more drama, ever, in the history of this show, of The Bachelorette than we have this season.”

You may think you know all about Hannah from last season, but Harrison warns not to let her Southern charm fool you. “She’s sharp as a tack,” he says. “She’s a very smart girl and knows exactly how to handle her business.”

What Hannah will be looking for in those 30 men vying for her affection? Harrison says, “integrity…a man of faith [and] a guy who knows where he came from.”



Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

