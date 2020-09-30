Chris Harrison shares how Clare Crawley blew up 'The Bachelorette'

ABC/Maarten de Boer(LOS ANGELES) — As Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette draws near, so do all the promos. One recent promotion that has garnered a lot of attention is one where Chris Harrison proclaims that Crawley’s “blown up” the show.

Aside from rumors, there hasn’t been much elaboration on that quote — until now.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the longtime host explained that there was no other way to describe what the 39-year-old hairstylist — who, prior to holding the reins as The Bachelorette, appeared on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor In Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games — did.

“Clare took us on a journey the likes of which we have never seen,” he teased. “This will be a roller-coaster ride unlike any other.”

“She came into this unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love, finding a man, and it really wasn’t about the pomp and circumstance for her. It wasn’t about all the pageantry. It was about coming in and finding somebody, and I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it,” he shared.

Of course, Harrison didn’t give away any spoilers about the upcoming season, which was filmed in Palm Springs on a quarantined set, but he promised that it would be, “Turbulent. Tumultuous. Dramatic. Wild.”

“Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the [bubble],” he said. “It is unlike anything we have ever seen on this show before. I know I say that sometimes, but I truly think we have outdone ourselves this time.”

“I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette,” Harrison declared.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres October 13 on ABC.

