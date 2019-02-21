Chris Hemsworth goes from Thor to Hulk…Hogan, that is

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Hemsworth is famous for playing Thor in the Marvel movies, but next, he’s been tapped to play a Hulk…Hulk Hogan, in fact.

The Australian actor is attached to a proposed biopic chronicling the wrestling superstar’s rise to fame, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film would reunite Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the respective director and writer of the DC Comics’ upcoming Joker movie, while Bradley Cooper is on board to co-produce, along with Hemsworth.

Hogan — born Terry Gene Bollea — became a star of the World Wrestling Federation, which he parlayed into movie and TV appearances, endorsements and video games.

Hemsworth will next be seen reprising his role as Thor in Avengers: Endgame, opening nationwide April 26 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.