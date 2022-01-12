Chris Hemsworth proves Thor is no match for Captain America when it comes to splitting logs

Centr

He should have used Thor’s massive axe Stormbreaker. In a new Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth is getting in some practical exercise, by trying to split a log.

The operative word is “Trying.”

To the giggling delight of his pal and Centr app trainer Luke Zocchi, who is filming, Hemsworth chops away, to no avail.

After six tries, Thor splits it, and screams and flexes triumphantly. “When at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try again and again” he posted.

Suffice it to say, he’s no match for Chris Evans in the log-splitting game — at least onscreen. In Captain America: Civil War, Evans’ heroic alter-ego literally splits a log in half with his bare hands.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.