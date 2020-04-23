Chris Hemsworth says the script for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is “pretty insane”

Jasin Boland/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — While promoting his new Netflix action movie Extraction, Chris Hemsworth dropped some hints to the Philadelphia Inquirer about the fourth Thor movie.

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years,” the Marvel movie superhero teases. He credits the movie’s writer-director, Oscar winning Jojo Rabbit screenwriter, director, and star Taika Waititi. “[The script is] Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

Taika, who delivered the brilliantly absurdist Thor: Ragnarok, apparently agrees, saying during a recent Instagram Live session, “It’s so over the top now, in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a really run-of-the-mill, very safe film…This new film feels like we asked 10-year-olds what should be in a movie, and then we said yes to every single thing.”

Extraction debuts on Netflix on April 24. Thor: Love and Thunder comes out November 5, 2021.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.