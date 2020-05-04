Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for “mind-blowing” response to his Netflix movie 'Extraction'

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Hemsworth took a break from working out to shoot a heartfelt thank-you to fans for making his Netflix action thriller, Extraction, “the number-one film on the planet right now.”

In the film, Hemsworth plays a troubled mercenary who rescues the son of a drug lord from the clutches of a competitor.

“Hey, what’s up guys, I hope you’re doing well,” Hemsworth said on Instagram from a home gym. “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction…It looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing.”

Netflix also saluted the film on their official Twitter, declaring, “EXTRACTION is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks.”

Of course, Netflix is also notoriously cagey about its audience numbers, and given that Extraction was released just one week ago, their “projected 90 million households” statement is unproven. But if it does prove true, Extraction‘s audience will be 10 million greater than the initial audience for last year’s Sandra Bullock Netflix thriller, Bird Box, which Netflix said at the time had a projected audience of 80 million.

Hemsworth also teased that the success of Extraction, which was written and produced by one of his Avengers directors, Joe Russo, and was directed by Sam Hargrove, could mean a “prequel or sequel” may not be out of the question.

